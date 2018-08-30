Bouquets: Teachers do more than just teach

Teachers do more than just teach

Tomorrow is Teachers' Day and I would like to thank them for their contributions. Teachers face daily challenges, above which they have to rise.

First, teachers have to constantly keep abreast of the developments in their subjects.

This is to ensure that they don't just regurgitate material from textbooks and their students do not develop rote learning.

Second, teachers have to engage the restless minds of millennials who seem to be very attached to their mobile phones and may even get information from Wikipedia first.

Third, teachers are normally inundated with lots of daily administrative duties together with their co-curricular activity duties. However, they are adaptable and can still find time to mark papers, set exam questions and the like, all of which are done outside curriculum time, which may also affect their own family-bonding moments.

Fourth, they have to motivate their students to achieve high academic results without over-stressing them with too much homework.

Thus, teachers do more than just teach.

They are the beacons of love, encouragement and mentorship to the future of Singapore.

Happy Teachers' Day.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

Training session felt like family gathering

I recently attended a two-day session under the Inter-generational Learning Programme aimed at senior citizens.

I would like to say a big "thank you" to Boon Lay Secondary School and the organisers, teachers and student-cum-trainers for hosting the event.

The programme included learning how to play musical instruments and read musical scores, and ended with a grand finale of playing with a full Chinese orchestra.

It felt more like a big family gathering.

Ng Hon Po