Bouquets: S'pore's generosity needs highlighting

S'pore's generosity needs highlighting

I recently spent a very pleasant eight-week holiday in Singapore and I'd like to thank Singapore for the welcome I and other foreigners have received - a welcome which goes far beyond the friendliness of Singaporeans.

When my father and I had some minor illnesses, we were seen and treated by an excellent doctor at the My Family Clinic in Rivervale Mall within 30 minutes and at a cost of about $30. Our jaws dropped.

This is unheard of in private healthcare in Britain, where I come from.

I can use public Singaporean gyms at the same rates as locals, and I can stay in the country for up to three months.

It is easy to criticise Singapore for its anti-gay laws, its anachronistic use of caning, its curbs on free speech and the Internal Security Act (plenty of people are busy doing this), but I think it is also important to highlight how wonderful and generous Singapore is.

One of the opportunities that the proponents of Brexit are always fond of highlighting is closer engagement with the wider world.

I sincerely hope that the future will bring a closer connection between Singapore and Britain.

Daniel Emlyn-Jones (Dr)