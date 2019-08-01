Bouquets: SIA still stands out in service levels

SIA still stands out in service levels

I was pleasantly surprised again by Singapore Airlines' inflight crew - this time on Flights SQ21 and SQ22 on my recent trips.

Despite this route being a long-haul (18 hours), non-stop flight, the zealously efficient and courteous proactive service of the multiracial Singaporean flight crew reminded me why SIA is always winning praises.

The crew members do indeed stand out for excellence of service. It is a contrast to other flagging corporate entities which performed better in the past but whose services I now find wanting.

I hope these other companies take a leaf from SIA and fly the Singapore flag high in service standards.

Chandra Das