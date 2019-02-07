Bouquets: Precious insight into Singapore history

Precious insight into Singapore history

Kudos to the National Library Board (NLB) for acquiring a rare publication of the Sejarah Melayu, or Malay Annals (Rare book on early S'pore stories back in Republic; Jan 23).

The original text is written in Jawi by Munsyi Abdullah. A romanised Malaya edition by William Shellabear and Chinese translated version by Hsu Yun Tsiao in 1946 are translated versions that we know of.

The NLB should consider translating the text into English to reach a wider audience.

The importance of the Sejarah Melayu is its insight into the early history of Singapore, which would make it a worthwhile endeavour.

Chin Kee Thou

Happy memories of kind S'poreans

While in Chinatown during our recent trip to Singapore, my wife tripped and fell face first onto the pavement.

She could not be moved due to a heavy nose bleed and excruciating pain, but a crowd of helpers formed very quickly and one of them called for an ambulance.

While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, one of the helpers stood behind my wife and shielded her against the sun with an umbrella, another bought us bottles of cold water, and yet another handed us handfuls of tissues to staunch the blood.

We were overcome by the kindness and offers of help, and were also touched by the reaction of the hotel staff when we returned from the hospital.

Due to my wife's injuries, we were advised not to embark on the cruise we were due to take the next day.

Yet despite our sadness at having to cancel the cruise, we have happy memories of the people of Singapore.

Brian Lewy