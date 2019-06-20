Bouquets: Patient care service with a heart

Patient care service with a heart

I wish to express my heartiest appreciation to the team of doctors who performed my stomach endoscopy procedure, as well as the nurses and staff at Ward A62 of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

They provided the most excellent patient care services that I have ever experienced.

What impressed me most was their service with a heart.

They are not only good professionally but also really look after their patients.

I would not have recovered so quickly without them.

KTPH is an excellent public hospital. I hope all other hospitals will use it as their benchmark for excellence and the standard to work towards.

Lim Long