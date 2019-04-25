Bouquets: Only in Singapore can this happen

Only in Singapore can this happen

On Tuesday evening, after a long international flight, my husband and I caught a taxi from Changi Airport to The Tanglin Club.

Unfortunately, I left my bag containing all our passports, money and reservations in the back of the taxi.

A frantic 10 minutes later, the taxi driver returned, with my bag and its contents.

Only in Singapore could this happen, and it shows the level of integrity found in many Singaporeans.

Many thanks to the taxi driver, who just handed over my bag without even waiting for any reward, and the staff at The Tanglin Club, who were all trying to find the taxi registration number to contact the taxi company.

Deborah Richards