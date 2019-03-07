Bouquets: McDonald's actions highly considerate

McDonald's actions highly considerate

McDonald's deserves praise for its actions and commitment to doing the right thing, incorporating corporate social responsibility into its business operations.

In late 2013, it acted on feedback and its then managing director of McDonald's Singapore Phyllis Cheung promptly directed the company's logistics provider to reschedule its delivery truck timing at Choa Chu Kang Community Club to avoid inconveniencing motorists.

Lately, the same store's rooftop kitchen exhaust fan was emitting an annoying humming noise, disturbing nearby residents.

When informed, McDonald's wasted no time in finding, diagnosing and fixing the problem by replacing the faulty fan bearing, and manager Tan Shu Yan kept me updated throughout the whole episode.

Many agencies in the public sector can learn from this and be as responsive and considerate.

Loong Chik Tong

Close ties between hawkers, managers

We thank Mr Yeo Teck Khoon for his letter (Help given shows true hawker spirit, Feb 28).

We are heartened to hear that the stall owners and our management team at the Old Airport Road Hawker Centre rendered timely assistance to Mr Yeo's mother.

It is a testimony of the close partnership between the hawkers and the centre's managers to uphold the kampung spirit, which makes Singapore's hawker culture unique.

Perry Ong

CEO, NTUC Foodfare Co-operative