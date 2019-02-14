Bouquets: Kudos to Binjai Brew creators

Kudos to Binjai Brew creators

Congratulations to the creators of Binjai Brew - after being told to stop brewing in Nanyang Technological University, they have been through many challenges to return Binjai Brew back to Singapore permanently and properly this time.

Their story embodies the spirit of the entrepreneur.

Three young men with practically no business experience managed to, in their own words, make their "story go viral and spark a conversation on entrepreneurship in Parliament".

I laud Mr Rahul Immandira, Mr Abilash Subbaraman and Mr Heetesh Alwani for persevering in their journey to bring Binjai Brew back through legal means.

They have true entrepreneurial spirit, being prepared to refine their brewing recipes and learn how to expand the business by outsourcing the brewing and packaging to a contract brewery.

Leroy Cheong Kai Thong

MAS' accolade reassuring

Well done, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on being named the central bank of the year by London-based journal Central Banking (MAS named central bank of the year, Feb 7).

It is comforting to receive confirmation that the MAS is indeed the competent central bank that we believe it to be.

This accolade comes at a perilous time, when the international banking and financial system is being used by powerful countries for political, instead of commercial, purposes.

The recent Bank of England's refusal to return Venezuela's gold worth about US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) is shocking.

On this note, perhaps Singapore could promote itself as a safe haven for other countries to deposit their gold reserves.

Soh Gim Chuan