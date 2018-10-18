Bouquets: KKH team deserves praise

KKH team deserves praise

I would like to commend the team at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) - particularly my doctor, Associate Professor Han How Chuan, the staff of maternity ward 82 and the lactation nurses - following the recent delivery of my child.

Despite an unexpectedly difficult labour and recovery process, the team's top-notch care, encouragement and empathy made my hospital stay and post-discharge care much better than expected.

Some of my friends had criticised me when I said I was planning to have my first baby at KKH rather than at a fancier private hospital.

They cited all sorts of reasons to try and persuade me against it.

After my delivery, I thought it was only fair that I share my experience and say that I am really proud that one of our public hospitals has such high standards.

Aida Mekonnen (Ms)