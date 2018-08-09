Bouquets: Hats off to S'pore police

Hats off to S'pore police

Singapore's police force and the civic-minded resident who alerted the authorities about a hidden backpack believed to belong to the suspect must be praised for the quick arrest of the man who allegedly tried to rob a pawnshop outside Boon Lay MRT Station (Man charged over Boon Lay armed robbery attempt; Aug 4).

Despite his disguise, Bangladeshi overstayer Sheikh Md Razan was tracked down and caught within five days.

It is for reasons like this that Singapore came out as the safest city in the world in the 2017 Global Smart City Performance Index. Public safety was investigated by looking at crime levels, mortality and law enforcement services.

And it is because of this safety that we sleep soundly at night.

Chia Hearn Kok