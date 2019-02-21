Bouquets: Good to hear positive stories of maids, employers

I applaud the Association of Employment Agencies for organising the annual ceremony to honour foreign domestic workers and their employers (Long-service award for 19 pairs of maids, employers, Feb 12).

More often than not, all we read are negative reports on employer-maid relations, and it is difficult to single out which party is at fault when problems crop up.

Hence, it is a welcome change to hear stories of caring employers as well as responsible domestic helpers, especially those who have worked with an employer for many years.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

