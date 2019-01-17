Bouquets: Data breach didn't affect care at SGH

Data breach didn't affect care at SGH

SingHealth has been taking flak for the slip-ups in cyber security, but I would like to thank SingHealth and, in particular, the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

SGH and its team of healthcare professionals were wonderful in taking care of my father. He was admitted in a critically ill condition to SGH when the cyber attacks were revealed and the hospitals were beefing up their cyber security.

The team of doctors in charge of his care worked to ensure that he was comfortable. They also showed a great deal of sensitivity and patience.

It is comforting to note that while the information technology might have failed, the "human hardware" of the staff is robust and running well.

Nanthini Kunaratnam (Ms)

Police help to locate missing son

I would like to thank Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre officers who responded to my cry to find my 14-year-old son on Jan 6. They managed to locate him during their patrols.

My son's form teacher in Compassvale Secondary School also deserves praise for the effort he put in to help my son.

Tan Eng Hwa