Airport employee returned lost phone

On Oct 30, I lost my mobile phone while checking in at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Staff at the lost and found counter were unable to locate my phone, so I made a report. After three days, I was informed by e-mail that my lost phone had still not been found.

However, on Nov 4, I received an e-mail from Mr Ramesh Kumaran of the Sats lost and found department. He said he found a phone with my business card in the sleeve pocket of the phone cover, and did not know I had lodged a report with Changi Airport.

He even charged my phone and offered to take it to my home.

Thank you, Mr Ramesh, and kudos to Sats for having such outstanding staff!

Terence Tong

Wonderful care at polyclinic

I came back from the United States to visit my parents and wish to commend the excellent care that my ailing mother received at Bukit Batok Polyclinic on Nov 27.

In my nearly 25 years of living in the US, I have never seen the level of care, concern and empathy that Dr Lois Hong Yinghui exhibited when she attended to my mother.

My mother's command of English is limited, yet Dr Hong managed to find creative ways to communicate with her. She even improvised using a handful of Tamil words to teach her to manage her diabetes.

It's indeed refreshing and reassuring that there are such wonderful practitioners who truly care about their patients and deliver first-class care.

Baheerathan Rajalingam

Soldiers work hard to safeguard S'pore

The Straits Times exclusive about the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) commandos was fascinating (Long march to glory, Dec 2).

With only the fittest selected to try for admission into this elite warrior class, there should be little doubt as to the special nature of the SAF's commando course, and the special status of these elite fighting soldiers and their legendary combat capabilities.

In every country's military, the search for warriors is undertaken to discover which of its soldiers have what it takes to join the ranks of its elite.

During these times of heightened security tensions, it is reassuring to know that the SAF, led by these elite soldiers, is labouring hard to secure Singapore's safety and sovereignty.

Woon Wee Min