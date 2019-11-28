Forum: Bouquets

A SBS Transit bus captain walks to his bus at the Toa Payoh bus interchange on Sept 1, 2019.
A SBS Transit bus captain walks to his bus at the Toa Payoh bus interchange on Sept 1, 2019.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
1 hour ago

Thoughtful driver of bus service 139

On a recent trip aboard bus service 139 (SBS 5206 S), I noticed how thoughtful the bus captain was.

When an elderly man, possibly in his 80s, who was walking very slowly with the help of a walking stick, boarded the bus, the captain did not drive off until this passenger was safely seated. He did the same when another senior citizen, also with a walking stick, got on board.

I do not often see bus captains showing such thoughtfulness. On some occasions, I have nearly fallen over or hit myself against the handrails because the drivers did not wait till passengers were seated before driving off.

Soh Swee Kiat

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 28, 2019, with the headline 'Bouquets'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content