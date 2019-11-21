Easing fears about NSF son

My husband and I work in Hong Kong and, because of the chaotic situation here, have not been able to fly back to Singapore often.

As such we were anxious when our son, who is a full-time national serviceman, left for Exercise Wallaby in Australia for three weeks.

Fortunately for us, an officer at 41 Singapore Armoured Regiment allayed our fears by patiently addressing our concerns and responding to our queries.

Even after the exercise ended, this officer, a captain, took the time to communicate with us.

His help and patience is very much appreciated.

Juliet Yap Siew Hwa