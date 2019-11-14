Forum: Bouquets

Ion Orchard officer shows kindness

My wife and I wish to thank an Ion Orchard officer, who we know only as Mr Fysh from his name tag, for the kindness and support afforded to us when our son, who has a learning disability, went missing at Ion Orchard on Nov 5.

We cannot praise him enough for his effort, professionalism and compassion. In a world that seems sometimes less certain and secure, it is good to know decency and kindness are abundant and remain what binds us together when it matters most.

We will definitely visit Singapore again.

Sumitro Abidin