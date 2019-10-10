Hard work to keep MRT on track

In past years, we experienced many disruptions in the MRT system, which greatly affected daily routines.

People vented their anger on the MRT management and the Government, as they worried about not being able to get to work on time, as well as not knowing when and where the train would break down.

Hearing the frustration of the people, the relevant agencies implemented measures to tackle the problems.

There are now very few disruptions.

We should appreciate the effort of those who have helped to provide us with a stable transportation system.

Thank you to all who worked to set things right, especially those who have had to work in the middle of the night for repairs and maintenance work, and the front-line staff who have had to face verbal abuse from commuters.

Lim Tong Wah

More giving up seats for old folk

There is much discussion about civic consciousness, empathy and manners in Singapore.

I would like to stand up (metaphorically speaking) for all the kind and caring commuters who have given up their seats for my husband and me, and other old folk on the MRT.

Their numbers are increasing.

We are very grateful to all of them.

Angela Veronique Banerjee