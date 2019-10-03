Harmony, tolerance seen during wake

My father-in-law passed away last week and my siblings and I decided on a seven-day funeral wake at the void deck of Block 969 in Hougang.

Being a former policeman, I was well aware of the complaints that usually come in during a wake - calls from neighbours of noise and air pollution.

I remember one complaint in particular that I had to deal with in 1983, when a woman living on the fifth floor was unhappy about the noise and smoke from the burning of joss paper coming from a wake below her block.

I appealed to her good sense adding that we have to bear with such inconveniences from time to time in a multi-religious and multiracial society, and suggested that she draw her curtains and shut her windows for that period.

I was prepared for a similar situation when the wake for my father-in-law started.

Not only was there noise and smoke, but also more than a dozen vehicles were illegally parked close to where the wake was being held.

But no enforcement officer showed up at the wake.

My neighbours put up with the inconvenience for seven days and there was not a squeak from them.

My mother-in-law and all her children are very thankful and truly appreciated the excellent goodwill and patience that were shown to her during that period.

Racial and religious harmony and tolerance were played out to the fullest. Well done Singaporeans.

Neo Poh Goon

PM Lee does Singapore proud

I am an 80-year-old Singaporean and I am proud of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

I was proud to hear him speak at the World Statesman Award event in New York and to witness his insight, his understanding of the younger generation's concern for climate change and its impact, and his clear world view, and vocalisation of multilateralism and championing the rules-based international system.

His views are timely in this age of "me first" and the upheaval that attitude has brought to many countries and the lives of many.

Sakina Yusuf Kagda