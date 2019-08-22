Upscale service at ITE cafeteria run by students

I recently dined at ITE College West's Amber West cafeteria, which is fully managed and operated by students from the School of Hospitality and is open to the public for lunch and dinner.

On arrival, guests were ushered into a well-appointed private room, with table settings and printed menus not unlike those in an upscale restaurant.

The quality and presentation of the food were very impressive and so was the attentive service.

Given the tremendous growth of the food and beverage (F&B) sector in Singapore and the manpower crunch that many local F&B establishments seem to face, the post-secondary vocational courses offered by the School of Hospitality struck me as particularly timely.

Kudos to the School of Hospitality's students and alumni for their achievements, and to the school itself for its key role in providing skilled manpower for the sector.

More broadly, I applaud the Institute of Technical Education's continued initiative in reinventing itself, redeveloping its campuses and evolving its curricular offerings to meet the needs of Singapore's ever-changing economic landscape.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi