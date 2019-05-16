Bringing warmth to the service industry

Recently, I was in the vicinity of The Warehouse Hotel in Havelock Road and was looking for a convenience store.

I stopped to ask a man with a big smile at the hotel's main door. As he was giving me directions, he paused and asked what I was looking to buy. I told him it was the day's newspaper, and he told me that I could get it at the petrol station across the street.

I was surprised and impressed by his friendliness and helpfulness. He greeted a passer-by like me and helped me even though I was not a guest or patron of the hotel. I found out his name from the hotel - Mr Sudar - and that he provides valet services.

Our service industry needs more people like him who are warm, friendly and willing to go the extra mile.

Steven Lim

Five-star service from NUH

Last week, my brother underwent an operation at the National University Hospital (NUH) to have cancer removed from his large intestine.

On Sunday, a doctor from NUH called me to say that my brother was doing well after the operation and would be discharged within two days.

I was pleasantly surprised that the doctor took the effort to give me an update on my brother on a Sunday, that too on Mother's Day.

The nurse who prepared him for the operation was equally impressive. She was a friendly and meticulous person who advised me to seek clarifications from the doctor before proceeding with the operation, when my brother was unable to clearly describe what it entailed.

I would like to commend NUH for its five-star service.

Tan Lye Huat