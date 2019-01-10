Top-class service at TTSH

I had recently had cataract operations on two separate occasions at Broadway Plaza, NHG 1-Plaza, the extended facilities of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in Ang Mo Kio.

My experience, from the initial eye-screening and consultation at TTSH till the two operations at NHG 1-Plaza, can only be described as top-class service.

The staff of both facilities were thoroughly professional, ensuring that I was well cared for from the time I made my appointments till my discharge after surgery.

The eye surgeon and her team of hospital staff upheld the ideals of TTSH in being a "people's hospital".

Singapore can be proud of the progress it has made in its healthcare journey.

K Ramakrishnan