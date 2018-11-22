Thanks to a special flight crew

Thank you to the Nov 2 crew of Singapore Airlines flight SQ116, which flew from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur.

I was a wheelchair user on that flight and the crew took exceptional care of me.

They were very kind and caring. I was deeply touched.

As my fractured foot was in a cast, I had feared taking the flight but I was reassured by one of the chief stewards. I hope SIA will always be blessed with people like the crew on this flight.

Jeyanthi Muthuthamby (Madam)

Caring, dedicated staff at KKH

We were fortunate to have the highly professional staff at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) who helped make our mother's recent breast cancer surgery a quick and efficient process that took place without a hitch.

We extend our sincere gratitude to all staff at Breast Centre and Ward 42. Their caring and selfless dedication to patients is an excellent testimony to the public healthcare system.

Breast Centre has a welcoming atmosphere akin to a hotel where one feels well looked after.

Its "Hug your blanket" initiative displayed at its cosy waiting area shows how a simple gesture has held significant meaning to patients and visitors.

Long Zi (Madam)

ST report a bright spot of hope

I thank The Straits Times for this report (Prison School's first diploma lets inmates study for job in logistics sector, The Straits Times Online; Nov 19).

Recently, there has been much gloom and doom in media news coverage.

This outstanding ST report was a bright spot about hope and second chances.

I am also proud that both the Singapore Prison Service and Ngee Ann Polytechnic are leading the way to show all educators that lifelong learning knows no boundaries and bias.

Kudos to all of you.

Initiatives like this are as significant for Singapore education as topping the global education rankings.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

Asean Summit: A job well done

I applaud Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Government, and all Singaporeans who contributed to the success of the recently concluded Asean Summit.

This year has been a remarkable year for Singapore; our island nation held the first-ever meeting between a US President and a North Korean leader.

Singapore may be a small nation, but our international profile is definitely not.

Maa Zhi Hong