Patient and friendly telco engineer

I am writing to express my sincere appreciation for the professionalism of Singtel's on-site engineer who handled the installation of fibre services in Castle Green Condominium in September.

Due to the unusual layout of my unit, the installation process was complicated.

The engineer was not only competent but also always patient and friendly despite the initial problems he faced.

In addition, he also advised us on how we can further improve the wiring in our house to obtain the best connection speeds.

Singtel has indeed improved its customer service over the past few years. It should also retain and identify such excellent employees for further training so as to provide even better service to its subscribers.

Dawn Chen Wenhui (Ms)

Swift action and help from MP

I would like to commend Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, who is also grassroots adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC, for his swift response to my appeal for help.

At the end of September, I was released from prison on parole, which meant that I had a curfew while waiting for a job placement provided by the prison.

Upon release, I had some financial issues to deal with, as well as outstanding bills and my family's mortgaged loan.

I wanted to seek the help of my MP, Mr Zaqy, but because of the conditions of my parole, I was unable to attend the Meet-the-People session on Mondays.

I decided to e-mail him instead and to my surprise, he replied within a few hours. He not only responded but also escalated my problem to the relevant agencies and organisations. I am grateful for what Mr Zaqy did to help me, an ex-convict.

His compassion and empathy are key qualities that make a person a good leader.

Muhammad Nurashik Mohd Nasir