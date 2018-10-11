Kudos to organisers behind event

Recently, I took my 17-year-old daughter to a Special Olympics Singapore event at Bishan Stadium.

For my daughter, a special needs student at Delta Senior School, the Saturday outing was a change from what would otherwise have been a lonely, nothing-to-do-again weekend.

I thought the event at the stadium would be a simple one, but I was surprised at the many activities there and realised it was certainly a huge logistical effort to pull off.

On a weekend - when most others are resting after a full week of work - staff and volunteers from various organisations had come down to make this a success.

The least I could do is send this note to say a heartfelt and huge "thank you" for everyone's dedication and heart to organise this. It is difficult to conceptualise, organise and safely execute such activities for a section of society that needs extra care and attention.

As a parent, I worry every day about my daughter's inclusion and integration into society.

So outdoor, integrative activities such as these go a long way to help towards that.

Thank you once again.

Cheah Chew Kuan (Madam)