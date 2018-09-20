Keep up good cleaning work

Since the unfortunate mass food poisoning incident of 2009 at the then temporary Geylang Serai market, the National Environment Agency has really stepped up measures to ensure that the standard of hygiene is maintained.

As a stallholder, I am pleased to note that the cleaning done every three months in the current market has done wonders in keeping the whole area clean.

The wall fans, gutters, floors and many other common areas are spruced up during these spring-cleaning periods, making my place of work much cleaner.

Despite losing business for a few days during the cleaning closures, the stallholders feel happier working in a more hygienic market. Some of us even look forward to the closures to get some deserved rest; it makes for a better work-life balance.

I would like to acknowledge the good work done here. Although it may not be obvious to customers, the difference in the hygiene standard is stark to stallholders.

Hawa Ahamad (Ms)

Renewed faith in Singaporeans

Recently, I boarded SBS Transit service 168 from Woodlands Bus Interchange with my takeaway dinner and drinks.

Just as the bus made a turn after leaving the interchange, the bag of grass jelly drinks which I placed on the floor tilted over and spilt, causing a mess.

Before I could look for tissue paper in my bag, a woman handed me a large tissue packet and told me to use as much as I needed.

At the same time, the man seated beside me helped to secure my bag of dinner as the bus continued moving, while the woman offered me a larger plastic bag for my dinner and the remaining drinks.

These actions warmed my heart and restored my faith in Singaporeans, especially after hearing stories of people being cold and indifferent to their surroundings.

I am grateful to the woman and man for helping me out in this awkward situation.

Sean Lim Wei Xin