Impressed by hospital staff's care

When my 90-year-old mother-in-law was admitted to Changi General Hospital for hip surgery after a fall, I was heartened to see the dedication and caring attitude of the staff.

The doctors kept us updated constantly about her condition, and the nurses, however thankless their tasks were, carried them out with patience and professionalism.

Performing a successful operation on a 90-year-old shows how competent the surgeon is.

It is very comforting to know that our government hospitals are managed so well. A big "thank you" to the staff at the hospital. Keep up the good work.

Wilma Elizabeth Chai (Mrs)

Spirit of beautiful game comes alive

My nine-year-old son loves to play football, so I take him to the nearby street soccer courts in Hougang every Sunday afternoon, where he usually finds other neighbourhood children to play with.

This week, both the courts were occupied by teenagers, so we asked one group if he could play.

Not only did they agree, but they also went easy on him - even allowing him to score some goals.

After a break, a couple of full-time national servicemen joined in and, later, more young adults. Again, everyone included my young son in the match, passing to him and yet making sure not to be too rough.

I really appreciate those players for including my son in their games and being mindful of the vast age gap and the difference in size. They made it a truly beautiful game for him.

Adam Reutens-Tan