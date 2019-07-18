Bouquet: Thumbs up to Public Health Service

Thumbs up to Public Health Service

I compliment the Singapore Public Health Service for the excellent service it provides.

I have been a patient for many years and have seen major improvement in its services and facilities.

I got a taste of its good service again when I went to the National Skin Centre when I had a swollen foot condition stemming from my eczema.

The doctor prescribed some medication and referred me to an outpatient walk-in clinic on the same day at Bukit Merah Polyclinic to get my swollen foot checked.

I got to see a doctor and was prescribed some medication. I was impressed that even though the two doctors who treated me did not speak to each other, they could access a common database which had the details of my case. They were then able to diagnose my condition and treat me accordingly.

Adrian Tan Ho