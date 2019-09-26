Bouquet : LTA's move much appreciated

LTA's move much appreciated

I applaud the Land Transport Authority's plan to install lifts at more overhead bridges (27 more overhead bridges to be installed with lifts: LTA, Sept 20).

Given Singapore's growing population of seniors, it will be appreciated by the many who have to walk long distances, in pain and discomfort, whether using walking sticks or frames.

Being a senior myself, I find it trying at times to climb and go down, by my count, some 80 steps of an overhead bridge.

Thank you, LTA, for this thoughtful gesture for the seniors.

Soh Swee Kiat