Bouquet: Kinder, more caring Singapore

Kinder, more caring Singapore

I am an octogenarian from Batu Pahat, Johor, and I was in Singapore recently for chiropractic treatment.

During my three weeks here, I experienced much kindness from my Singapore hosts. My daily trips to the chiropractor were filled with kind encounters.

Cab drivers helped my wife load and unload my portable wheelchair. Members of the public almost always held the lift door open for us and patiently waited for my wife to manoeuvre safely into the lift.

Singapore has come a long way since I lived and worked here as a civil engineer some 50 years ago.

Apart from your immense economic achievements, you have become a kinder and more caring society.

Vincent Chow Chee Sern