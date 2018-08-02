Bouquet: IMDA course started seniors on e-payment journey

IMDA course started seniors on e-payment journey

I commend the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for organising and conducting a course to help seniors learn about e-payments.

My wife and I attended the three-hour long course at Keat Hong Community Club on Monday.

We found the step-by-step instructions to be very helpful.

Although the course drew a sizeable crowd of less-than-tech savvy seniors, we were literally held by the hand, as volunteers sat by our side to help us carry out the various tasks the instructor taught us.

We ended the course by successfully carrying out a bank transfer, making a purchase which involved a QR code, and signing up for Giro ez-link card top-up.

I thank IMDA and all the volunteers for helping us get started on our e-payment journey.

Lim Boon Seng