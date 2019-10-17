Bouquet: Charming Singapore

Charming Singapore

For my husband's 80th birthday, I bought him a trip to Singapore for the Grand Prix as he is a Formula One enthusiast.

Unfortunately, on our way to our seats at the race, I tripped and suffered a head injury that needed hospital treatment.

I wish to thank the first-aid people at the track for their prompt treatment, and all the staff at Singapore General Hospital, where I spent four days recovering from the injury, for their kindness. We would certainly like to return one day; we found Singaporeans to be very charming and friendly.

Louise Stevenson