A joy to ride on the bus

Recently, I was on a bus travelling from Hougang to Clementi. I like taking the bus because the route is scenic and interesting. It is also a long route with plenty of time for me to rest.

When I tapped out on leaving the bus, the fare was only about $1. I think our transport fares, especially compared with cities like Tokyo, are very reasonable.

Hence, the impending price hikes are all right (Bus, train fares set to rise but more to enjoy concessions, Oct 29). They may even encourage Singaporeans to appreciate their commutes even more.

Nadine Lee