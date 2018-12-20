Fashion designer a model citizen

I commend the publication of the article, "Line of beauty - with a functional cut" (Dec 18).

I feel that those in the uniquely-enabled community need help from all over Singapore to be part of our active workforce. This will boost their confidence and increase their ability to be self-sufficient.

Thus Miss Elisa Lim's desire to serve this community through her label Will and Well, which focuses on making easy-to-wear clothes for those with special needs or disabilities, is commendable. That she is relatively young augurs well for the future of Singapore's growing fashion industry .

Please keep reporting more of such uplifting local case studies.

Colin Ong Tau Shien