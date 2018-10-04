Signs of better bus service

The bus service in Singapore is indeed an improved one from what it used to be.

My recent encounter is proof of it. I recently took Service 190 when a woman boarded the bus just opposite Ion Orchard.

She rummaged through her handbag for more than five minutes before she found her pass and tapped it.

All this while, the bus captain waited patiently without grumbling. None of the commuters complained either.

She then alighted at the Raffles Girl's School bus stop along Stevens Road. This time, she failed to tap her pass as she exited and was reminded by a fellow passenger who was alighting together with her.

Again she could not find her pass and it was another three minutes before she did.

Once again, the bus captain patiently waited with the bus doors open for her to tap her card.

I appreciate the bus captain for his kindness and patience and for reminding us to be courteous at all times.

Juliana Ang Hiok Lian