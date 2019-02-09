Boredom is best gift for kids

In an age where people are constantly bombarded with hyper-stimulating screens everywhere, the article on boredom is timely (Let children get bored again; Feb 7).

My four-year-old and I thrive on a routine, and within this schedule are slots slated for boredom - at least a couple of hours of it for her daily.

During these hours, she gets to choose her own activity.

Our home is deliberately absent of a TV and an iPad, so I've watched her paint paper towel spools, scribble her name in multiple languages on her easel, lie on the sofa and daydream, stage conversations and play on her own or with other characters she invented, assemble princess towers out of Lego pieces, bathe her dolls on the balcony and successfully thread needles after bouts of frustration.

Sometimes, she asks that I include her in what I am doing, only to have me send her back to herself with: "This is mummy's me-time, and your me-time."

On MRT rides, I opt to read as I leave her to herself next to me.

Sometimes she will do the same but, usually, she stages imaginative plays and conversations while passengers look at her with boredom or amusement.

She is clearly oblivious to the stares, cognisant of only her character dramatically reflected in the glass who is urgently conducting a rescue mission, belting out a song at a recital or sashaying to a dance piece.

In this day and age of technological stimulation overload, boredom might just be the best gift for our children.

Lily Ong (Madam)