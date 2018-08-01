Boost applied learning schemes

It is heartening to see more schools engaging their students through applied learning and exposing them to problems in the real-world context (Students use escape route to learn maths; July 9).

Indeed, these methods can get students excited about learning, and provide a platform for them to apply their knowledge. This can make students grasp concepts that they have learnt in class more easily, as they can have a bigger picture and clearer idea of how theoretical concepts can be applied to tangible problems in the real world.

Furthermore, conducting the activities in groups can prevent students from feeling intimidated, which can further arouse their interest in problem solving. This can be a better alternative than stressful exams, especially at a young age, when the inability to successfully answer the questions may leave students demoralised.

Seeing classroom knowledge being applied in the real-world context is what has made learning fun for me.

I remember being thrilled when I learnt about Newton's laws of motion. I even took a weighing scale into a lift to see how net force changes with acceleration.

Having an escape room in every school might not be feasible, due to its high cost.

Still, there should be more collaboration between the Ministry of Education and companies that plan such programmes. This can hopefully make activities like the escape room more accessible to students.

Kuo Pei Yu, 17

Junior College Year 1 student