Block lights left on for testing

We thank Ms Geraldine Wee for her feedback (Why leave lights on in new, unoccupied blocks?, March 20). The Bidadari blocks and multi-storey carpark that Ms Wee mentioned are near completion and in the final stages of checks before residents can move in.

During the period observed by Ms Wee, the lights were left on at night to test that all components, including the light fittings and automatic timer controls, can work properly and function under actual conditions.

With the tests completed, the lights are now switched off at the end of each working day.

We have reminded our contractors to conserve energy where possible.

Raymond Tan

Director (Building Plan Management & Administration)

Housing & Development Board