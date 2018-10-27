Black sheep there are, but bulk of doctors ethical

A recent report rehashed the wrongdoings of a handful of doctors and dentists (Making it harder for errant doctors to cheat; Oct 25).

While these activities cannot be denied, I would like to highlight that, in reality, the number of cases of errant behaviour that have been verified constitutes about 1 per cent of the total number of doctors and dentists in private practice.

The rest of us are doing our best to help our patients and run a business at the same time, all the while abiding by the law and the ethical guidelines of the profession. The incidence of wrongdoers in the medical profession is probably less than in other professions.

However, this is not mentioned anywhere in the article, which unfortunately alludes to the majority of doctors and dentists in private practice being engaged in unethical practices and, hence, should not be trusted.

By choosing to harp on the actions of a few black sheep without providing the aforementioned context, the article is unfair to the vast majority of doctors and dentists who are ethical, caring and honest, and who have helped make Singapore one of the best healthcare systems in the world, both in the public and the private sectors.

Andrew Yam Kean Tuck (Dr)