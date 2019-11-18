Forum: Biodegradables still the better option

Expert views are always controversial, with researchers presenting different opinions.

It is too early to advocate that reusables are better than disposables if we consider the cost of cleaning and hygiene issues (Biodegradable disposables can harm environment too: Experts, Nov 2).

Everything in our modern landscape involves global warming, water and energy consumption, or the destruction of forest land and farmland.

It is a question of how to keep the ecosystem in balance with the conservation of renewable energy and water resources, and improving our surroundings.

Between petroleum-based plastic taking several hundreds of years to decompose and plant-based biodegradables, which can take less than a year, the choice is obvious.

Switching to biodegradables will not change our lifestyle or alter behaviour to avoid excessive consumption and save the oceans. The long-term benefits are crucial.

The prospect of impending government regulations against single-use plastic packaging in China led companies to ramp up biodegradable plastic production. Biodegradable single-use plastics made from agricultural sources such as corn and sugar cane are emerging as viable alternatives to petroleum-based products.

We must always guard against direct and indirect hidden costs to the environment.

It is definitely better to use biodegradables, which can require more resources to produce, than choosing and paying for cheaper petrol-based plastic to cause irreversible environmental damage to the ecosystem.

Health and the economic returns that come from a population in better health are key motivators for choosing environmental friendly products.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi