Bike-parking information available on multiple platforms

We thank Mr Rahul Gupta for his letter (Where are the bike parking zones?; Feb 1).

To locate the nearest public bicycle facilities, users can access maps provided under the "Bicycle Parking" function on the Land Transport Authority's MyTransport.SG mobile application and website.

Both the mobile application and website provide up-to-date information on the locations of all public bicycle facilities, including bicycle-parking yellow boxes and racks.

This information is also available via the mobile applications of bicycle-sharing operators, which users will have to access at the point of renting the bicycles.

Today, there are more than 211,000 bicycle parking spaces islandwide, with almost all homes and public amenities within a 400m radius - or a five-minute walk - from a bicycle-parking location.

The Government will progressively increase the number of bicycle parking spaces for active mobility users to 267,000 islandwide by 2020.

Andrew Cheah

Director, Active Mobility

Land Transport Authority