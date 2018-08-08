Bigger lesson from oBike departure

The exit of oBike is a call for Singaporeans to be more gracious, and considerate. It is embarrassing to witness the irresponsible acts of some bike sharing users.

The revolting sight of discarded bicycles at non-designated parking spaces clearly reveals the uncivilised behaviour of users. We lack empathy towards the workers who must clean up our ugly mess.

Rather than expressing our unhappiness towards oBike, it is time for us to reflect on our lack of public-spiritedness and graciousness. It is our duty as citizens to maintain our clean and green city, rather than tarnishing it.

Miss Ameline Ang, 16

Secondary School Student