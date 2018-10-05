Beware lies in all forms

It's wonderful that 80 per cent of Singaporeans are confident of spotting - let's call a spade a spade - lies on the Internet and social media (Most people say they can spot fake news but falter when tested: Survey; Sept 28).

But lies are not confined to digital channels. Lies can also be spread by word of mouth. Saboteurs use them to cause conflict through creating misunderstanding.

To be robust, legal frameworks against fake news and lies need to, therefore, be innovative and consider the various permutations they could take on.

Besides confidence in sifting through online information, it behoves Singaporeans to also be discerning about the information that's fed to them via other means, such as by word of mouth.

During these times of heightened security tensions, Singaporeans need to be especially vigilant and united in their fight against lies - and fake news - that seek to divide Singapore and create division among Singaporeans.

Woon Wee Min