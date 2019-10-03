Beware fine print in discounted resort stay ads

There are some resorts or hotel chains that from time to time promote special packages, saying "Kids stay free!" or "Kids below 12 travel free".

One would assume that in a family of three, the two parents pay the regular adult rate and there would be no charge for the child.

However, in some cases, the final tally in the booking doesn't add up to simply charging for two adults, and one realises the bill could have been bumped up with mysterious extra charges elsewhere in the package.

Such extras are not apparent on the website and consumers do not always read the fine print.

The fine print may say something like one child free for each full fare or rack rate paying adult.

The problem is that rarely do we get quoted or willingly pay the full fare or rack rate.

This is very deceptive.

This lack of transparency in hotel promotions should stop.

James Chan