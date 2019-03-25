Better ways to help kids than tuition

Parents may assume that having tuition is the most effective way of reinforcing what their children learn in school (Tuition centres are filling the exam gap, by Teo Chen Wei, Oct 24, 2018).

However, in reality, tuition is just a more expensive alternative for students to revise what they learnt in school.

Rather than spending all that money on tuition, parents could buy assessment books, which is a much better way for students to revise their school work.

Tuition centres may also teach in a way that is different from schools.

For example, the rubrics on how school teachers mark students' work may differ from the rubrics that tuition teachers use, and this may result in confusion for students.

Going for tuition may also increase the amount of stress for students.

Tuition also adds to children's workloads, potentially making them unable to catch up with their schoolwork.

There are definitely cheaper and better ways for parents to help their children expand their knowledge capacity than to send them for tuition.

Akira Ng Jian Xu, 15

Secondary 3 student

