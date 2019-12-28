Better way to increase sales than using gimmicks

Supermarkets often use the sales gimmick of offering discounts for buying several of the same item, such as by having buy-one-get-one-free promotions.

But instead of selling two cans of condensed milk at $3, why not just sell one at $1.50?

I believe that encouraging people to buy more than they need, instead of selling single items at reduced prices, has negative consequences.

Those who cannot afford to buy more will refrain from buying altogether, costing supermarkets customers. Those who cannot afford to stock up are not able to take advantage of sales, which is not fair.

There will be more wastage, as people buy more perishable items, such as milk, than they need.

Shouldn't supermarkets be encouraged to refrain from such practices?

Ho Fook Cheong