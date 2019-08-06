Better to have fewer but more respectful displays of flags

Forum contributor Neo Poh Goon was disheartened by the lack of Singapore flags on display during this period when we celebrate National Day (What has happened to patriotism?, Aug 2).

He appears to have concluded that a household that does not display the national flag is not patriotic.

He also singled out the Serangoon Gardens police post for not having the flag or buntings on display.

Why not remember all the valued duties and exemplary work carried out for the neighbourhood by the police post the whole year round?

Patriotism would have been shown by the police and residents on many occasions prior to National Day.

Also, does having that many flags and buntings erected at every road, displayed along every street, tied to alternate lamp posts, and fixed to drain railings, really convey patriotism?

Also, given the way most of our national flags are secured - to flimsy wooden poles that I think is disrespectful - I would like to see fewer flags displayed and only at prominent locations.

Kevin Chua Hock Meng