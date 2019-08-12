Benefits of carpooling manifold

I do not own a car so carpooling accounts for most of my travel using private vehicles.

Singapore has a high density of cars and roads - there is always someone going somewhere. With the advent of Global Positioning System and telecommunication technology to enable efficient ride-matching, carpooling is now extremely viable.

Yet during the rush hour, I commonly observe most cars being occupied by only their drivers.

The benefits of carpooling are manifold - it reduces road congestion, offers commuters more travel options, saves costs for both passengers and driver, and is environmentally-friendly. It can promote social graciousness and social responsibility, and teach one how to be considerate.

I applaud the new licensing framework for carpooling to enhance its safety and reliability, but I hope it will not curtail carpooling (Large carpooling ops to come under licensing framework, Aug 7).

Perhaps the authorities can even consider creating a national carpooling app.

Roger Teo Chee Yih (Dr)