Ben Davis should make clear return date

I support the Ministry of Defence's position in rejecting Benjamin Davis' deferment application (No NS deferment for Davis: Mindef; July 16).

This reminds me of Fandi Ahmad's son Irfan who, in 2014, was identified as one of The Guardian's 40 best young talents in world football (Fandi's son, Irfan, named one of 40 best young talents in world football; Oct 14, 2014).

Before going to train with Groningen's Under-21 team, Irfan served his national service (NS).

In fact, his brother Ikhsan did so as well, after having completed his NS too (Irfan, Ikhsan set for trials in Holland next month; Feb 4).

They did not kick up a fuss even though they could have opted for South African passports based on their mother's nationality.

Ben Davis should be more transparent about whether he has the intention of returning for NS and set a date.

Pang Shi Jie

