Being labelled 'elitist' is hurtful

As a student from an "elite" school, I am the target of discrimination wherever I go, so long as I am in school uniform.

We are accused of being arrogant and of not interacting with "ordinary Singaporeans". Yet, many of us are not like that.

Labelling students as elitist just because they study in certain schools is illogical and causes many of them to feel hurt. Many of us put in admirable effort to be able to study in such schools, and calling the whole school elitist because of the comments of one or two is childish.

Abigail Lim, 16

Secondary 4 student