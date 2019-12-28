Being glued to phone while crossing road should be offence

I read with dismay that it is not an offence for pedestrians to use mobile phones while crossing the road (Using the phone while crossing road is not an offence, say police, Dec 19).

In this day of heavy social media use, I have seen many pedestrians who were glued to their mobile phones and took their own sweet time in crossing the road at traffic light junctions and zebra crossings.

Even if they had the right of way when they started to cross the road, an accident might still happen should drivers or cyclists turn impatient.

People who are crossing the road or zebra crossing should always walk quickly while looking out for any danger. They should not be distracted by phones at all.

A fine should be imposed to prevent any unnecessary accidents.

Damian Ng Swee Beng